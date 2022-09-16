Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Trading Down 1.0 %

EPA:ENGI opened at €12.94 ($13.21) on Monday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($15.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.90.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.