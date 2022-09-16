Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$35.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENGH. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on Enghouse Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CLSA restated a buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.10.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$29.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$61.45.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Enghouse Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,785.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.