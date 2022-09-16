Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 287,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,947,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 962,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

