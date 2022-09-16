ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 55,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,064. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

