ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance
Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 55,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,064. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.