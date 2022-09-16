ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 55,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,064. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

