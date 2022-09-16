Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.44.

Empire stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 675,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.71 and a 12-month high of C$46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

