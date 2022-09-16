Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

