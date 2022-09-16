Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Price Target Cut to €72.00

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of THQQF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

