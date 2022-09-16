Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Price Target Cut to €72.00

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of THQQF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.
About Embracer Group AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embracer Group AB (publ) (THQQF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.