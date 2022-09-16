Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

