Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis Price Performance

Elis stock remained flat at $15.50 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. Elis has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELSSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €18.80 ($19.18) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Elis from €18.60 ($18.98) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Further Reading

