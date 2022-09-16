Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,334. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.81. The company has a market cap of $292.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

