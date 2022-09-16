Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $311.14. The company had a trading volume of 59,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,334. The stock has a market cap of $295.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.56 and a 200-day moving average of $302.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

