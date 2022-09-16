Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.2 %

ELAN stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after buying an additional 3,535,308 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after buying an additional 2,287,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

