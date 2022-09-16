El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Further Reading

