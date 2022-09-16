Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 27,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Eisai has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

