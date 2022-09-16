E&G Advisors LP Takes $295,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

