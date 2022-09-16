E&G Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Humana by 36.8% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 100.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $497.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.90 and its 200-day moving average is $458.78. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $504.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.06.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

