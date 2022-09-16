E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $3,557,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $176.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

