E&G Advisors LP Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.