E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,029,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,382,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,581,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

