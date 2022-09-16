E&G Advisors LP Buys 400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $218.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

