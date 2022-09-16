Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ECL traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,317. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.08. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

