Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 2.9%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.25 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 1,037,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,425,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.18. The company has a market capitalization of £116.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

