Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 255,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.30.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
