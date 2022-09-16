easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.92

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.67.

easyJet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

