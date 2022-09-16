Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the August 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.30% of Eastside Distilling worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastside Distilling Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EAST remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
