Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eastman Chemical also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of EMN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.84. 23,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,860. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

