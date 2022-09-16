Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. Eastman Chemical also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 23,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,317.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 159,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 123,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,797,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

