East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Up 214.3% in August

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 504,739 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 364,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

ERES traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

