e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.67

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 8806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,481,865.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 12,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $482,335.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $234,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,237,815 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 96,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

