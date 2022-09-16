E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Down 77.7% in August

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EJH stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,723. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

