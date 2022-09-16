Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance

Dynasil Co. of America stock remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Dynasil Co. of America has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

