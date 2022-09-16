Dusk Network Trading Down 11.5% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $49.56 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

