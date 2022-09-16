Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.
Dropbox stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.
In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,145. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dropbox by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
