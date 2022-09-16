Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,145. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dropbox by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.