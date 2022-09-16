DragonVein Trading Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $84,683.72 and approximately $13,600.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 164.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 572.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DragonVein launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As a unified currency of the Dragon Vein, DVC can be used to trade, rent and purchase content within the ecosystems, as well as customize your favorite content. DVC can be used to complete the distribution and promotion of VR content, intellectual property trading, intellectual property ownership confirmation, equipment trading, etc.”

