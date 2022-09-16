Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Donaldson worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 33.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 114,091 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Donaldson by 107.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 173,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

