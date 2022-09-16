Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,260. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a market cap of $648.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

