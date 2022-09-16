Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.41.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$76.22 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$53.39 and a 12 month high of C$83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.89. The firm has a market cap of C$21.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

