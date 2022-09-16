DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,607 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $36,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $64.35. 111,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,066. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

