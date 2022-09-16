DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the quarter. Criteo makes up approximately 0.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 8.91% of Criteo worth $131,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 32.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,039. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,681 shares of company stock worth $537,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

