DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 912.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,822 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $40,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,669 shares of company stock worth $96,323,645 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. 205,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

