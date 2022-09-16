DnB Asset Management AS Has $62.38 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 52,385 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 167,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

