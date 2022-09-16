DnB Asset Management AS Has $162.68 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $162,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 4.5 %

TTWO stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.68. 40,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.