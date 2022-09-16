DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 29,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Oracle by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 62,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. 429,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

