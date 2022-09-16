DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 155,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,589. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

