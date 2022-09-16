DnB Asset Management AS Buys 68,244 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $30,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DAL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 307,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,772. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

