DnB Asset Management AS Buys 346,632 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,632 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.44% of Plug Power worth $41,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,111,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.66. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

