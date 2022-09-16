DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,692 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of Autodesk worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $193.52. 61,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.60.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

