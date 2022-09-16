DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 50.8% in August

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNA Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DNAX stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 29,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,995. DNA Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

