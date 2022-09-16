Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Down 0.8%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 15,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 5,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $269.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

