Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 350,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 371,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Distil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £8.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.33.

Distil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.